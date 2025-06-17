Charlotte Flair Reflects On Main Eventing WrestleMania 35, Liked The Story But Hated The Match

Charlotte Flair recently looked back at main eventing WrestleMania 35 with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, noting she liked the story but hated the match itself. Flair was a guest on Games with Names and during the conversation with host Julian Edelman, she spoke about the 2019 match and gave credit to Rousey for helping them get to the main event. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On main eventing the show: “It was the main event of only one night. Now we have two nights… So it’s a big deal. Now you have two nights, two different opportunities, so, that being the main event of one night was huge, and it’ll never happen again, unless we go to one night.”

On Rousey getting them the main event slot: “We would have not main evented WrestleMania had it not been for Ronda (Rousey). Hands down. When she wanted to kind of join what we had already started to build but her star power, her credibility, her outside influence, the audience that she brought. Kudos to her. I know that, you know, someone said in her book that she couldn’t wrestle but at the end of the day, it really didn’t matter. She was Ronda and she didn’t need to. She had such an aura to her and really did figure it out and brought that much to the table so, I thank her for what she did for us, because, she didn’t have to come wrestle. She’d already done it all and it was real. So she just added that legitimacy to what we were trying to do that we didn’t have and she caught on.”

On the match itself: “I hated our ‘Mania (35) match. She (Rousey) liked it, I hated it… The ending. It’s all about the story. The match… But the story. The story was insane.”