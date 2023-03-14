Charlotte Flair On Mercedes Mone Working For NJPW, Facing Rhea Ripley At WrestleMania Again

Charlotte Flair thinks that Mercedes Mone following her heart to Japan is inspiring, as she noted in a new interview. Flair spoke with the Daily Mail ahead of her match with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, and you can see some highlights below:

On returning after her hiatus: “When you come back you don’t feel like you ever left because you get back into the daily grind so quickly, but it definitely gave me a refresh and the opportunity to come back with a new perspective because any time you step away from something and come back without the baggage, I feel a certain lightness when I’m out there. I don’t have to try to be good or bad, I can just be the star that I am. The one big difference is being able to interact with the kids around the ring after so many years of just always leaving after the match or not getting to engage or not wanting it. Yes, you always want to engage with the fans, but I never got to have that reception with them the way I have it now. It’s been so much fun and so rewarding and special, it’s awesome. I must have done something right all these years!”

It looks like it’s rewarding. Your time off, was that something you felt like you needed to heal, have time to yourself, did you dedicate yourself to some other passions, how did you get yourself in this great place again?

On taking the time off: “I wasn’t planning on being gone as long as I was, but that was having medical complications with my mouth, so that’s why I was gone as long as I was. But after the “I Quit” match, I mentally needed a break. I had been going so hard for so long and I needed a refresh, I wanted to get married, I wanted to have that time with him, and then stepping away it was kind of more realising, is there anything I love as much as being inside the ring and performing for you guys, and that was kind of challenging because I don’t know what gives you that same feeling. I love performing, I love wrestling, I love storytelling. And now I’m set up with the right people so hopefully in the future I will be able to extend my performing from the ring, whether it’s a show or movie, I do want that in the future and trying to put all those pieces together, I did work on while I was off. But there was also a lot of up and down with my mouth and not knowing when I was going to go back to the ring and then being away it was, “I’m away for this long, are they going to forget about me?”

‘It seems like I’m where I’m supposed to be at the right time and with everyone’s trajectory and what happens, I don’t want to overthink it, if that makes any sense. If I was meant to be away that long, that was what it needed to be, and whatever that next project is, it’ll come when it’s supposed to. It’s like wrestling, I didn’t start wrestling until 28, would I have loved to have started wrestling younger? Yes. It would’ve given me more time, but trying not to force things.”

On facing Ripley at WrestleMania again: “I’m excited. WrestleMania 36 exceeded expectations and that was just scratching the surface. That was literally, we found out we were first, we put the match together in three hours, maybe even two, then we had the match in front of no fans, and it was awesome, and we beat the bloody hell out of each other. Then, you fast forward to Money in the Bank, which I think people maybe don’t talk about as much because it wasn’t one of the big four, but that match was a top eight or ten match in my opinion without really a story. At least the NXT match had a story, that match didn’t necessarily have one. I think me, her and Asuka had at triple threat with no fans and then went to that Money in the Bank. With her growth and platform and new level of confidence you’re just going to see two titans going at it.”

On Mercedes Mone branching out to Japan: “I think it’s cool whenever someone follows their heart, and that’s inspiring. There will never be another group like the Four Horsewomen, ever.”