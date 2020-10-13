Charlotte Flair Hints At On-Screen Pairing With Andrade, Clarifies His Deleted Tweet

Andrade has yet to be selected in the WWE Draft, but given his relationship with Charlotte Flair, many expect that he’ll land on the RAW brand considering that she was drafted there on this week’s edition of RAW. Charlotte fueled the Andrade to RAW speculation even more with a recent post on Twitter.

After Andrade sent a now-deleted tweet simply saying “Thank you/Gracias”, speculation ran wild as to what it meant. However, Charlotte quickly squashed the rumors by explaining that the tweet was actually nothing more than a thank you to Zelina Vega, who was drafted to SmackDown. In the process, Charlotte also made it clear that Andrade will need a new manager.

“1. He was thanking Zelina. Y’all wild. 2. That said, papi will need a new manager..,” she wrote.

Charlotte has been off WWE TV for several months after deciding to undergo a procedure to fix an issue from a previous surgery.