Charlotte Flair on Still Feeling WrestleMania Pressure Despite No Audience, Online Criticism Of The Women’s Division’s Looks

Charlotte Flair spoke with Muscle & Fitness for a new interview and discussed her match on tonight’s WrestleMania 36 card, WWE taking precautions against COVID-19 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if she is still feeling the same pressure as usual going into this year’s show: “Just because there is no audience, you have to remember that every year, there’s always millions watching at home. And to me, yes the situation is not ideal, because I feel like the audience is very much part of the show as a whole. But to me, I go, ‘This is such a huge opportunity to show people your true talent.’ Like, that you don’t need an audience to dig deep with those emotions and take the viewers at home on a roller coaster, and just how physical it is. And if you can do that as a performer, knowing that our story is usually based on live audiences — I mean, not based but obviously we feed off the crowd. I think it makes for a unique situation, and certain people will stand out and others won’t.”

On the precautions WWE is taking and those who chose not to perform: “Oh, [WWE took a lot of precautions] 100%.” I never felt not safe, or that the company wasn’t taking care of me. But I mean, everyone’s decision I respect to the fullest. And I believe the company does too.”

On the negative criticism women in WWE get from fans online: “Well, I mean that’s kind of — it’s part of the job. You open yourself up to criticism when you’re, I guess you could say a public figure. When you read it back, you’re like, ‘This is crazy! People actually say this to me?’ It’s almost like — not therapy, but putting it out there like, ‘Yeah, people say this but it doesn’t mean it’s true.'”

