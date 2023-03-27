Charlotte Flair On The Remaining Goals She Has Left In WWE

In an interview with The Athletic, Charlotte Flair spoke about her remaining goals in WWE and how she wants to surpass her father’s title record. Here are highlights:

On what’s left for her to accomplish: “Well, I can beat my dad’s record for one, to hold the most world titles in the company. (Also) to have a mixed tag match with Bad Bunny. And I’ve never won Money in the Bank.”

On why she’s a fan of Bad Bunny: “He’s a student of the game. I hope he (reads) this: I have never asked to take a picture with a celebrity when they’ve come backstage, but I was like, “Can I please get a picture with Bad Bunny?” What he has accomplished within our industry is incredible. It just goes to show how much respect he has for what we do and how, when he puts his mind to something, he goes for it 100 percent. I thought it was really cool.”

On what she sees in her future: “Well, I want to tag team with Bad Bunny. I want to wrestle with my husband, whether that’s being his manager or a mixed tag couple, I don’t know. I just take it day by day. I feel like I get better every year. I think that says a lot, considering I have done it all, that I’m still not complacent. I don’t think anyone thought women would main event WrestleMania 35 when we did. So in my mind, I still think that I’m going to work hard to create something that people thought was unobtainable. I don’t know what that looks like, but I know it’s out there.”