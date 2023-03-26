– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair discussed her upcoming episode of Biography: WWE Legends that will air later tonight on A&E as part of the WWE Superstar Sunday block. During the chat, Charlotte discussed her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and how he might react to the upcoming episode.

Regarding how much her father might be crying on tonight’s episode on a scale of 1-10, Charlotte Flair responded (via WrestlingInc.com) that her dad will be at a “15.”

Charlotte also discussed the amount of public praise she gets from her father, and she’s tried to get him to tone it down. Charlotte Flair stated, “We fight about this. I do not ask him to say so many nice things daily. Usually it’s me texting him. ‘Why did you say that? Why did you say that?'” She continued, “Dad, you make the fans feel a certain [way], but I know he’s just being a parent, and my parent happens to be Ric Flair.”

Charlotte Flair’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends airs tonight on A&E at 8:00 pm EST.