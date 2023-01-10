Charlotte Flair on Wanting to Pass Her Father’s Title Win Record

– Speaking last week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair discussed potentially passing her father’s title win record. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Before I went away for eight months, I always said, ‘You know, I don’t really think about the number,’ and I never really cared about surpassing the number. Here I am now as the 14-time Women’s Champion, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I want to pass it.’ Like, I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I mean, I know how I’m going to do it. But, yeah, I think I definitely want to surpass his number now.”