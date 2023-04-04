wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair on Wanting to Start a Family, on How That Takes a Back Seat Now
– During a recent interview with The Ringer ahead of WrestleMania 39, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair discussed interacting with young fans and if she’s thinking about life after wrestling and starting a family. Below are some highlights:
Charlotte Flair on not normally interacting with young fans: “If you ever have watched a match of mine or an entrance or a promo, I mean, I walk very stoic to the ring. I’ve never touched the fans. Or I give them a smirk. It’s very much, I’m untouchable. And [on a recent SmackDown] there were six little kids just reaching and just screaming my name. And I was like, ‘Just go touch them.’ Go shake their hand. And if you’d seen this little girl’s reaction when I touched her hand, I was like, ‘I’m so glad I did that.’ I can still keep that demeanor but be what those kids see me as. They don’t see me as bad right now.”
On her interest in starting a family, life after wrestling: “Is it something that I actively think about? Yes, every day. I think about the number because I want to have a family. Maybe I’m a little overly confident. But there’s not one girl in that locker room or down at NXT [better] athletically conditioned as an in-ring performer. I don’t feel like I miss a beat athletically in the ring. That doesn’t make me think about my age. What makes me think about my age is, well, I want one or two or three kids. But that has to take a back seat.”
At last Saturday’s WrestleMania 39 Night 1, Charlotte Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Rhea Ripley.
