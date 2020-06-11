wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Says WWE Putting Her On All Three Brands Is Because She’s The Hardest Worker
In an interview with SportsKeeda, Charlotte Flair spoke about WWE putting her on RAW, Smackdown and NXT, claiming that it’s not actually a push, and is happening because she’s the hardest worker.
She said: “I think like I am doing some of the best work of my career right now, promo-wise and in-ring-wise but because people see me all the time, I think they’re used to it and the expectation is so high, and it’s so frustrating because it’s like, ‘Well, am I not supposed to be hungry? Am I not supposed to always want to be on top? Am I not supposed to be fighting to get better?’ I don’t know. It’s like a Catch-22. I think the biggest thing for me is, yes, I’m on all three brands, but if you look at my storylines that I am a part of, I am a part of someone else’s storyline, it’s not like anything is a ‘Charlotte Flair’ push. Like there’s nothing that…I’m just put because I can basically do anything and everything they ask. Like, going to SmackDown was not for me. That’s not a push. That is ‘Charlotte Flair is a name and she’s coming to SmackDown.’ So, currently, I am just all over the place, brand-wise, because I am the hardest worker, and I will say that, for the women. I’ve been going straight for six years. And, you know, I don’t know, I like getting better, I like being at work, this is my job, I love it. I don’t want to go away. But it is frustrating because I think people take the growth and my work, you know, for granted because they see it all the time. It’s not like, ‘Oh, man…’ It’s hard. I don’t know what the right answer is.”
