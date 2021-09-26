Charlotte Flair Only Believes in the ‘Old’ Alexa Bliss, Thinks the Dolls Are Just Distractions

– Raw Women’s champion Charlotte flair appeared on today’s Extreme Rules edition of WWE’s The Bump to discuss her title defense against Alexa Bliss tonight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Charlotte Flair on seeing the dolls as distractions: “No. No, I mean, the dolls to me aren’t mind games, they’re just distractions. Distractions that she’s not championship material anymore because she’s not the old Alexa Bliss… We’re here for the title, not the dolls. It’s that simple.”

On believing in the old Alexa Bliss: “I believe in Alexa Bliss. I believe in the old Alexa Bliss. The Raw Women’s Champion. This Alexa Bliss I don’t believe in. That’s why when she was trying to say, ‘Who’s Charlotte Flair without the title?’ I was kind of like, ‘Don’t throw stones if you live in a glass house.'”

On seeing Bliss mean girl persona come back out last Monday: “No, I think that what we saw last Monday on Raw on the playground was the most Alexa Bliss we’ve seen in a long time. We were on the playground, there was no hocus-pocus, and she cut this mean girl promo. I’m like, ‘Yes, the mean girl is back. Be mean. Challenge me with your words instead of the lights, the dolls, the action.’ I think I am humanizing her. I’m like, ‘Tell me how you really feel.’ There was no diversion, it was just her using mean girl words and I took it at face value.”