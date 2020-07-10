wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Shares Pics From Recent Lingerie Photo Shoot
July 9, 2020 | Posted by
Charlotte Flair has posted some pics from a recent lingerie photo shoot that she did. Flair posted the pics to her Instagram account today of a photo shoot she did with Snaps Studios based out of Los Angeles. You can see the photos below.
Flair has been off TV since being attacked by Nia Jax last month. Flair is reportedly undergoing an elective surgery.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Teases Match With Eddie Kingston, Explains How His Opponents Are Selected For TNT Title Defenses
- Sheamus on How the League of Nations Was Created to Put Over Roman Reigns, Says Jamie Noble Came Up With the Idea
- Arn Anderson On the Point That He Knew WCW Was Going to End, Why He Came to That Realization
- Edge Discusses How Close He & Matt Hardy Really Were, How They Found Positives In Tense Lita Situation, Jeff Hardy Relationship