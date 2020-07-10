wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Shares Pics From Recent Lingerie Photo Shoot

July 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair WWE Raw 6-8-20

Charlotte Flair has posted some pics from a recent lingerie photo shoot that she did. Flair posted the pics to her Instagram account today of a photo shoot she did with Snaps Studios based out of Los Angeles. You can see the photos below.

Flair has been off TV since being attacked by Nia Jax last month. Flair is reportedly undergoing an elective surgery.

