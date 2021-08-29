wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Points Out That She Already Has the Title of ‘Queen’ of the Ring
– During a media call ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2021, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair spoke to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy (via Inside The Ropes) about the rumored upcoming Queen of the Ring tournament. Below is an excerpt:
“Well, what I think, it’s great because of the opportunities that it brings. It allows multiple women to be highlighted, maybe even from NXT, and for everyone to get involved. But being that I’m already The Queen, if it was to happen, I believe whoever wins it has to face me, since I am The Queen of Queens, right? Like I don’t think I have to be in it. I already have the title. I think they should have the opportunity to face me if they win.”
When McCarthy then adds that the PPV match would be “Queen vs. Queen,” Charlotte Flair responded, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. It won’t be Queen vs. Queen. It will be Queen vs. the Woman Who Won the Tournament.OK? Let’s get something right.”
As previously noted, the Queen of the Ring tournament has been rumored for later this fall.
