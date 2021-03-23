wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
Charlotte Flair has explained her reason for being off WWE TV, noting that she tested positive for COVID-19. Flair, who has been off TV since last week, posted to Twitter to note that she tested positive for the virus and has been resting at home.
Flair wrote:
“I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting Thank you everyone for your love”
WWE had been keeping word about Flair’s status quiet, though a report earlier today said that it had nothing to do with Andrade’s release or her recently being cast in a Walking Tall remake on USA Network, which could become a TV film series or full show.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Flair for a quick and full recovery.
I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting 🙏
Thank you everyone for your love ❤️
👸🏼
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Potential Spoiler On WWE’s Plans For Rhea Ripley On RAW Brand
- WWE Reportedly Being Secretive About Status of Charlotte Flair
- Eric Bischoff Recalls nWo Storyline In WWE In 2002, Turning Down Offer To Be Involved
- Paul Wight On How His Relationship Changed With Vince McMahon In WWE, Vince Pulling Pranks On Him