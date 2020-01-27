wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair: ‘This Is My Division And There’s Only One Queen’ (Video)
January 26, 2020 | Posted by
– 2020 women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair was interviewed backstage by WWE tonight after her big win in a post-match interview. You can check out a video of the chat below. Flair stated the following:
“I just keep replaying 2019 in my head over and over, and it’s one of those things, I’m glad it happened because sometimes you gotta fall and I don’t know, standing there, after feeling like you’ve lost your confidence, being like, ‘Nah. I’m Charlotte Flair. This is my division, and there’s only one Queen.’ And I just reminded everyone again who I am.”
You can also find 411’s results and coverage for tonight’s event RIGHT HERE.
More Trending Stories
- Killer Kross Will Reportedly Get ‘Fast Track’ When He Signs With WWE
- Two More Names Spotted In Houston Before Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Vampiro On Hulk Hogan Putting Him Over On Nitro, People Disrespecting Hogan and Vince McMahon
- Several Names Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)