Charlotte Flair: ‘This Is My Division And There’s Only One Queen’ (Video)

– 2020 women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair was interviewed backstage by WWE tonight after her big win in a post-match interview. You can check out a video of the chat below. Flair stated the following:

“I just keep replaying 2019 in my head over and over, and it’s one of those things, I’m glad it happened because sometimes you gotta fall and I don’t know, standing there, after feeling like you’ve lost your confidence, being like, ‘Nah. I’m Charlotte Flair. This is my division, and there’s only one Queen.’ And I just reminded everyone again who I am.”

