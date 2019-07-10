wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Competes in Post-Smackdown Dark Match, Shelton Benjamin Video, Cesaro Is The Man Who Knocks
– Charlotte Flair competed in the post-Smackdown and 205 Live taping dark match again, facing Bayley in a losing effort for the Smackdown Women’s Championship:
@nodqdotcom Charlotte flair and bayley for Smackdown women’s championship in dark match main event. Bayley wins with bayley to belly
– Here is the latest “Man of Few Words” video from Smackdown for Shelton Benjamin, with Benjamin refusing to answer a question about the Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler main event:
– Cesaro posted to Twitter to make a Breaking Bad reference after being revealed as the man who who knocked on Aleister Black’s door last week. The two will face off at Extreme Rules.
I’m the one who knocks
