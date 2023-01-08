Charlotte Flair Names Her Preferred Potential Opponents After Returning To WWE

Charlotte Flair spoke to WWE’s The Bump recently to share some details about her return to the ring and who she would like to confront in the immediate future (via Wrestling Inc). She listed a few names from SmackDown and Raw that she thinks have some promise for her to face off with. You can read a few highlights from Flair and watch the full interview below.

On who she would like to get in the ring with from SmackDown: “There’s a whole new roster on ‘SmackDown’ that I’ve never faced, so obviously I’m not calling them ‘mountains,’ but I think they’re great opportunities to have rivalries with. But in terms of people maybe no one would have ever thought about, I would say Mickie James is someone I’ve always wanted to face. Michelle McCool is another person. And I’ve never had that one-on-one with Lita.”

On Bianca Belair’s standing on her list of potential opponents: “I know that schedule and how grueling it is, and she’s doing it. She’s doing it well, and she’s striving. She’s turning into what everyone said she was gonna be, the face of the women’s division, and I couldn’t be more proud of her. From a competitive side, the best for last, baby. Bring it.”