– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair commented on her husband Andrade El Idolo making his AEW and in-ring return after last night’s debut edition of AEW Collision. Charlotte Flair wrote, “PAPI. One of the best in the world. That’s what happens when you get to SHINE ⭐️ @AndradeElIdolo #AEWCollision 👏 #TheRealLatinoMan 🔥🔥🔥”

On last night’s AEW Collision, Andrade beat Buddy Matthews in his in-ring return. He won the match using his wife’s own finishing move, the Figure-Eight. You can check out Charlotte Flair’s tweet below: