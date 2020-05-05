Charlotte Flair Praises Liv Morgan’s Toughness, Says She’s Taking Io Shirai Very Seriously for This Week

– During last night’s episode of Raw, NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair appeared and beat Liv Morgan in a singles match. She’s also scheduled to defend her NXT women’s title tomorrow night on NXT on the USA Network. She will be defending her belt against Io Shirai. After picking up her victory over Morgan, Charlotte Flair commented on the match on her Twitter account.

Charlotte actually praised Liv Morgan’s toughness. She wrote, “Two days from facing Io Sharai, and I hadn’t planned on facing Liv…Maybe I didn’t take it as seriously as I should have, but Liv made me a believer tonight. So tough. Io, do not think for a second that I’ll make that same mistake Wednesday.” You can view that tweet below.