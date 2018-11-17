Charlotte Flair Praises Ronda Rousey Before Survivor Series

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Charlotte Flair praised her Survivor Series opponent Ronda Rousey and spoke about what mistake she avoids that hurts most rookies.

She said: “Well, they’re just thinking about the moves and not the meaning behind them. Watching her, she looks like she’s been doing this for years. And that’s very hard to do. It looks effortless. It’s one thing to be an athlete, but it’s another to, just because you’re an athlete doesn’t mean you’re going to be a good WWE Superstar. Who’s ever talking to her or teaching her is doing such a phenomenal job, because the whole goal is to make it look like you’re not thinking. There’s not a second that you think she’s thinking.”

The two will have a match tomorrow night in Los Angeles.