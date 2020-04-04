Charlotte Flair: ‘This Might be the Most-Watched WrestleMania’

– TMZ Live recently spoke to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair this week ahead of WrestleMania 36. Flair is set to face Rhea Ripley for the NXT women’s title at this weekend’s event. Below are some highlights.

Charlotte Flair on why the pressure is still on for WrestleMania: “You know it’s crazy because everyone’s talking about how there’s no audience, there’s not going to be 80, 90, 100 thousand people, but I still feel just as much pressure because listening to you guys talk in the intro — this might be the most-watched WrestleMania because 1) there’s no programming right now for sporting events. And the people that were traveling for WrestleMania and it being two nights, the pressure is on to deliver without the audience and people enjoying watching the crowd reactions because I feel like that’s part of what makes makes WrestleMania so special. And knowing that there’s a possibility that more people might be watching.

Charlotte Flair on Rob Gronkowski hosting the show: “One, I have a lot of respect for Gronk with what he’s done with his athletic career but I always say this. We as performers always make this look easy, but just because you’re a talented athlete does not mean you’re going to succeed in the ring. Now, I’m so excited to have him as part of the team, but I have no idea what his in-ring career will look like.”