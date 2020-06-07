wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Preps For NXT TakeOver Return, Guests Set For This Week’s The Bump, Wrestling Birthdays
– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel has shared video of Charlotte Flair preparing for her NXT Takeover return tonight. You can see the video below, previewing Flair’s match against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai at tonight’s NXT Takeover: In Your House:
– Happy birthday to Mick Foley and Kayla Braxton, who turned 55 and 27 respectively on Sunday. WWE wished Foley happy birthday on Twitter while Sunday’s The Bump special saw Zelina Vega, The IIconics, and more give Braxton birthday messages:
HAVE A NICE birthDAY, Mick Foley! 🤠😃 pic.twitter.com/T6YZ4o4Mrn
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2020
HEY, KAYLA!!!!!!@Zelina_VegaWWE,@BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE, @Malcolmvelli and more of your very ~best~ friends have something to say to you today! 🎈🎉🎂@KaylaBraxtonWWE #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/5jCI1LJZW4
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 7, 2020
– WWE announced on Sunday that MVP, The Street Profits, and Shayna Baszler will be on this Wednesday’s episode of The Bump:
That's a wrap, fam.
See you Wednesday with @MontezFordWWE, @AngeloDawkins, @QoSBaszler, and @The305MVP! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/LwFWoGI1Gv
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 7, 2020
