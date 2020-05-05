Charlotte Flair Putting Pressure On Herself to Deliver Against Io Shirai, Talks Growth Since 2015 NXT Title Run

Charlotte Flair spoke with Pro Wrestling Sheet for a new interview promoting her match with Io Shirai on this week’s NXT and talking about the pressure she puts on herself, plus more. You can check out some highlights below:

On her match with Io Shirai this week: “Not necessarily storyline-wise, but on a personal note. Not that I’m comparing Io to Trish Stratus, but I have that same kind of feeling. When Trish came back out of retirement and wanted to have the match with me, I was just so nervous about am I gonna be as good as she thinks I am? Or as competitive as I am? She wants to come back and be in the ring with me, I hope I live up to that hyper expectation. And I’ve been told by a few people, and I’ve heard in interviews, that Io has said I’m her dream opponent. I just go, ‘Oh man, I hope I’m every bit as good as she thinks I am’ or she sees me in that light. I hope I bring that best Charlotte to the ring that day for her. So that’s how I feel on a personal note, but storyline-wise, I couldn’t pick a better number one contender, or first title match for the NXT title, with it being Io.”

On putting pressure on herself before matches: “I guess you could kinda say I get a certain kind of nervous or certain feeling before every match. If you know me personally, I am a perfectionist to a flaw. But even with my match on Raw with Liv Morgan … we had a lot of time. And the ladies fight for time, right? So I just go, ‘Whew, they trust us! Here we go! This is either gonna be really good or bad!’ We had a promo segment and two match segs! Guess who that falls on?! Not Liv, me. So, I go, ‘Oh boy, here we go!’ And Liv is a star. I couldn’t be more proud of her.

“There’s just certain things I feel before each one. Like, ok, going into WrestleMania with Rhea. I was like, ‘Well this has to go well! This can’t go bad. This is her first WrestleMania!’ And I know, under the circumstances, I know she probably dreamed of the 80,000 people in a stadium, but I just told her, ‘Listen, this is an opportunity without an audience to really show the world how good you are.’ So I had to go in there with 115% confidence. Like, ‘Oh, nooo. I’m not nervous AT ALL! This is a piece of cake.’ [sarcasm] So yeah, that’s a little bit of how I feel. Every match is a little different.”

On her being more vocal in matches without crowds being an instinctual thing: “Totally instinctual. Before WrestleMania, I legit thought out, ‘What am I gonna say during this?!’ Because nothing is worse than dead time. When you go back in history, and I always go back … I know, its my dad … but I always go back to my dad and Shawn [Michaels] in Orlando when Shawn goes, ‘I’m sorry. I love you.’ By no means am I comparing any of my matches to that, but I’m going why, when you think about that match, that’s the only thing people talk about. Right? So I go, how do I bring that to every match? So I remember when I dropped the title to Sasha for the first time. This was the first time I tried it to see if it really worked. I looked at her before I lost and I said, ‘you’re never gonna beat me.’ And that’s continued to replay and replay and replay and replay in all the packages. And that’s what I remember from that match. So, going back to that, I tried to find little things. Then you forget about it and picking it up again now without an audience by coming back to that. I just hope that something sticks that I’m saying that’s remembered. Cause Shawn and my dad … what do you remember? … You’re not like, ‘Oh man! That moonsault that he did when he landed on commentary.’ No! No one’s talking about that! So I just have always tried to find those little moments to do that and really right now I think if there’s ever a time to find a moment to talk, it’s now! It’s silent!”

On how she’s changed since her last NXT Women’s Title run in 2014 and 2015: “Oh my gosh. Well … now, I feel ready. I literally showed up in 2012 and was like, ‘Here I am! I have no experience.’ But I never stopped learning. That’s the one thing. If I could go back to when I debuted in 2015 – man, I wish I was the performer then that I am now – and redo so many storylines. I’d do it all over again. If I could redo me and Sasha, oh man. Or redo me and Paige. Have that match again with Nikki Bella. I know so much more now. Then I was thinking … how do I hold my head in my entrance? How do I wrestle? How do I hit the ropes? How do I go left foot, right foot while woo’ing? I was just trying to take in so much to keep up with everyone that was in my class. Because they already had the wrestling experience, so they were trying to figure out their character. Whereas I had no wrestling experience. Yeah, I had a last name. But as you can see, I still struggle with do I woo or do I not woo?!? Now it’s just … ok, I know how to wrestle. It’s just how do you stand out and how do you make yourself a star? I wish I thought about that in 2015.”