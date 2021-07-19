wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Captures Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Money in the Bank (Clips)
Charlotte Flair got past Rhea Ripley at last, winning the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Money in the Bank. Flair defeated Ripley in a very back-and-forth match to capture the championship, making her submit to the Figure Eight after she trapped Ripley’s leg in the ring steps and brutalized it. You can check out clips from the bout below.
The win marks Ripley’s fifth Raw Women’s Championship and her 13th singles title in WWE. Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.
This is fair to Flair.@MsCharlotteWWE is once again back on top of the mountain! #MITB pic.twitter.com/ioXdMULIVF
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
WELCOME TO YOUR NIGHTMARE, @WWEUniverse…@RheaRipley_WWE defends her #WWERaw #WomensTitle against @MsCharlotteWWE LIVE RIGHT NOW at #MITB!
🦚 https://t.co/MvelFFn2nH
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/SbaBrLlwzo
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
Take it all in, Queen.#MITB @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/hFvINCH8P2
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
#TheQueen's got her eyes LOCKED on @RheaRipley_WWE's #WomensTitle.#TheNightmare's got her sights set on ending @MsCharlotteWWE once and for all.#MITB pic.twitter.com/xcbyLuHRY3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
Champ just sat @MsCharlotteWWE DOWN.#MITB #WomensTitle @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/1MN6tcwHuI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
.@RheaRipley_WWE is ALL OVER #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE with the #WWERaw #WomensTitle on the line at WWE #MITB! pic.twitter.com/bPs8BZCwCY
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
PURE POWER.#MITB #WomensTitle @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/VmaYwvh1Dg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
Bow down to this GIF. 👑#MITB #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/GmLHgf5OI8
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
Caught ya, @MsCharlotteWWE. #MITB #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/EkjC0myv4Q
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
WHAT does @MsCharlotteWWE have to do to put away @RheaRipley_WWE?! #MITB #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/UEQ4kpEble
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
For the first time since 2016, @MsCharlotteWWE is #WWERaw #WomensChampion! #MITB pic.twitter.com/55OrtwLjDt
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
