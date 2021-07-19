Charlotte Flair Captures Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Money in the Bank (Clips)

Charlotte Flair got past Rhea Ripley at last, winning the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Money in the Bank. Flair defeated Ripley in a very back-and-forth match to capture the championship, making her submit to the Figure Eight after she trapped Ripley’s leg in the ring steps and brutalized it. You can check out clips from the bout below.

The win marks Ripley’s fifth Raw Women’s Championship and her 13th singles title in WWE. Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.

This is fair to Flair.@MsCharlotteWWE is once again back on top of the mountain! #MITB pic.twitter.com/ioXdMULIVF — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021