Charlotte Flair Weighs In On Reactions To Her Royal Rumble Win, Feud With Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair has drawn polarizing reactions since she returned to win the Royal Rumble, and she recently shared her thoughts on the matter. Flair is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41, and she spoke with the Daily Mail about the feud, her return to the ring and more. You can see highlights below:

On the reaction to her Royal Rumble win: “I think there is a misconception that people are like ‘Oh, Charlotte Flair is good [aligned]’ or that I was trying to be good. I keep going and not that she’s trying to be good or she’s trying to be bad. No. Charlotte Flair is above being good and bad. She is just Charlotte Flair. She’s the end all be all of women’s wrestling. I am the end-all be-all of women’s wrestling. Now that I have learned from every opportunity I have learned from every opponent. I’ve learned from every scenario to me you’re either wooing or booing. Get on board, learn to love it.

“I am who I am. It’s different town to town, event to event. Like I wrestled in Nottingham against Piper and they were woos. She got the boos. But the night before I got the boos. I love that I can take people on that roller coaster. Either way, yeah, if we don’t hear anything then we worry!”

On her side-by-side interview segment with Stratton: “It’s great that you said teach her a lesson – I did not look at it as a lesson. I looked at it as I am Charlotte Flair. Do you want me to be less than? This is what you wanted, right? This is who you want to be like, this is your idol. Okay. So 2019, Trish Stratus wanted to come back and I kept thinking to myself, Trish Stratus wants to come back and wrestle me. Oh, I have to be as good as she thinks I am, like I can’t be less than. ‘Charlotte Flair is that good that I have to come back.’ She’d been gone for how many years? Yeah, now she makes, you know, a lot more regular appearances, but that’s all that’s going through my head.

“This is a similar situation. I am going to be as good as everyone thinks I am, and now I feel like I’m even that much better because 2024 did kick my ass and it did give me the clarity and it did like the spark like no, my career is on my time and I’m coming for everything. I’ve done my homework. WrestleMania is the easy part for me. WrestleMania is my domain.”