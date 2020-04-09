wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reacts To Io Shirai Earning Title Shot, Adam Cole Sends Velveteen Dream A Warning

April 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Charlotte Flair congratulated Io Shirai on her earning an NXT Women’s Championship match…kind of. Following Shirai’s victory in the ladder match on this week’s episode, Flair posted:

– WWE posted video from NXT of Adam Cole sending a warning to Velveteen Dream:

