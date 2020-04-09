wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reacts To Io Shirai Earning Title Shot, Adam Cole Sends Velveteen Dream A Warning
April 8, 2020 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair congratulated Io Shirai on her earning an NXT Women’s Championship match…kind of. Following Shirai’s victory in the ladder match on this week’s episode, Flair posted:
A ladder match where the prize is a figure-8. Congratulations? https://t.co/CJNbPINBAI
— Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 9, 2020
– WWE posted video from NXT of Adam Cole sending a warning to Velveteen Dream:
