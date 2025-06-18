– During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair shared a story about once taking the late Macho Man Randy Savage to her school once for “Show and Tell” when she was six years old. Below are some highlights of Charlotte’s comments (via WrestlingInc.com):

Charlotte Flair on taking Randy Savage to her school once for “Show and Tell”: “I took Macho Man to ‘show and tell.’ So they were in town, brought him by [to] Providence Day, where I went to elementary school. He was just walking down in his Zubaz. My dad and him like … but I was so young. Like, I just remember glimpses. Like, the side he walked down in the cafeteria.”

On some kids not knowing who he was: “I don’t even know if they knew who he was. You know, but like six years old [kids may not know him]. He was just there.”

Charlotte Flair also revealed that for another instance of “show and tell,” she took her father Ric Flair’s famous “big gold” world title belt to school as well.