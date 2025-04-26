– Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine at the red carpet for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony last week, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair discussed sharing the details of her recent divorce to Andrade, her post-WrestleMania plans, and more. Below are some highlights:

Charlotte Flair on how she felt about speaking about her divorce: “I’ve felt a bit exposed. I think a weight has been lifted off my shoulders because ‘Charlotte’ had to be so perfect and pristine all the time and people couldn’t separate the character and who I am in real life.”

On sharing her authentic self: “So, getting all these things that have been really hard for me off of my chest, like, ‘This is who I am, accept me.’ It feels like I don’t have to — not necessarily hide — but I’m not worrying about, you know, ‘What’s going to happen today?’ Or in an interview, ‘Are they going to ask me and I’ll have to pivot to something else?’ It’s like, this is the authentic me. And it feels really good.”

On trying to showcase more of her true persona after WrestleMania 41: “On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me — Ashley, the real person — to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t, the character I made is not relatable. If I could be ‘Charlotte’ in my real life, I would. In reality, if I wasn’t here right now, I’d be in sweats watching old episodes of Sex and the City. But no, I feel like at this stage in my career I’d like to pull the curtain back a little bit and show them like, hey I’ve been this hardcore, dominant b—- for however many years. But I’d like to also be able to high-five the kids as I walk down the aisle.”

At WrestleMania 41: Night 1, Tiffany Stratton defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.