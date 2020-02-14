Charlotte Flair Discusses If She’s Sensed Any Resentment From Male Wrestlers, Compares Her & Becky Lynch to Thelma & Louise

Charlotte Flair was a guest on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and discussed if she has sensed any resentment from male wrestlers during her WWE run, and if there is any jealousy between her and Becky Lynch. Highlights are below.

On if she has sensed any resentment from male wrestlers: “No, I didn’t sense resentment. If anything, I think we raised the bar for the men as well, like having competition. I was never raised to think that I couldn’t do what men could do. So when I started at WWE, I just wanted to prove how athletic I was. It was more the chip on my shoulder being Ric Flair’s daughter, it was, ‘OK, I have to work harder, male or female.’ And then, I think the boys were like, ‘Wow, the girls are really doing it.’ And the guys that have little girls were like, ‘OK, we want to bring our little girls to the show and see what you can do.’ So I didn’t sense resentment.”

On comparing her and Becky Lynch to Thelma and Louise: “Becky and I call ourselves Thelma and Louise. This roller coaster that we’ve been on professionally and personally makes us who we are today. I needed ‘The Man’ to be ‘The Queen’ and she needed ‘The Queen’ to be ‘The Man.’ And I don’t want to use the word jealousy, but there is such a competitive nature to both of us. I want to be the best, she wants to be the best, and that’s very important to have in this business.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.