Charlotte Flair Responds To Being Called Lita’s Favorite WWE Superstar

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Charlotte Flair was asked for a response to Lita calling the 2nd generation wrestler her favorite WWE superstar. Here are highlights:

On being glad to make Lita proud: “Wow. So my special bond with Lita, is when I debuted on the main roster and I won the Diva’s Championship, I didn’t feel ready. I knew that I had the basics down. I knew that I belonged on the main roster, but I just hadn’t felt like I had grown into my potential. And being with Lita, who was a superstar, who knew how to carry herself in the ring, who knew how to have this larger than life presence, she had to bring that out of me. So the superstar I am today has a lot to do with her faith in me and her not giving up on me, because she was our producer up until WrestleMania 32 and a little bit afterwards. So to hear her think that I have become one, it just lets me know that I made her proud.”

On possible women’s tag team titles: “A couple of weeks ago I would’ve said yes because I would’ve been with my best friend, but if that’s something that is in our foreseeable future, I’d love to be a tag team champion. I just don’t know who my partner will be!”