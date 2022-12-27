– In response to a fan question on Twitter, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that if she could defend her title against any woman outside of WWE, she named Charlotte Flair as her choice. The WWE Superstar took note of Jade Cargill’s tweet and responded, which you can see below.

Jade Cargill initially wrote, “@MsCharlotteWWE – because she can GO.” Charlotte Flair then replied yesterday, “Keep killing it, queen. #undefeated”

Flair has been off WWE TV since earlier this year, taking some time off after losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.