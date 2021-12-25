wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Retains Title, Beats Toni Storm on WWE SmackDown

December 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was successful in her title defense against challenger Toni Storm on tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. Flair beat Storm via pinfall after reversing a small package by Storm with one of her own in a back-and-forth match.

Below are some highlight clips and images from tonight’s title matchup:

