wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Retains Title, Beats Toni Storm on WWE SmackDown
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was successful in her title defense against challenger Toni Storm on tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. Flair beat Storm via pinfall after reversing a small package by Storm with one of her own in a back-and-forth match.
Below are some highlight clips and images from tonight’s title matchup:
Is it Toni Storm's night?!?
She challenges @MsCharlotteWWE for her #WomensTitle NEXT on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/59tMNfsCgI
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
Toni Storm is taking it to the champ!#SmackDown @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/86jcEc8HPa
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
Toni Storm is taking it to the champ!#SmackDown @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/86jcEc8HPa
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
The heart of the Storm. #ToniStorm fights through the pain in a battle with @MsCharlotteWWE for the #SmackDown Women's Title! pic.twitter.com/Y4pDK2uzNc
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
Not on Christmas Eve, @MsCharlotteWWE!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0lvC9sIG5c
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
.@MsCharlotteWWE reigns supreme on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ezFSwIk41I
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
Keep fighting, Toni! 👏👏👏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xQZHxHKKsy
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Alberto El Patron Claimed He Has Footage That Could Get Paige Fired From WWE
- Jim Cornette Complains About Fan Getting Ejected From AEW Dynamite For Transphobic Sign
- Anthony Ogogo Reportedly Had Heat Over Social Media Shots at Jonathan Gresham
- Hook and Cody Rhodes Have Altercation After AEW Tapings (VIDEO)