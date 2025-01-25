Charlotte Flair’s Return Date Set On WWE Smackdown

Charlotte Flair is set to make her WWE return at the Royal Rumble. It was announced on Friday night’s episode of Smackdown that Flair will make her return at next weekend’s PPV. The return was announced in a vignette, as you can see below.

Flair has been out of action since suffering a a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a match on the December 8th, 2023 episode of Smackdown. The Royal Rumble takes place on February 1st and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally.