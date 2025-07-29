Charlotte Flair Reflects On Return From Injury At Royal Rumble In WWE: Unreal

Charlotte Flair made her return to the ring from injury at this year’s Royal Rumble, something she reflected on in a backstage moment on WWE: Unreal. Flair made her return to the ring after over a year on the shelf at the show, winning the women’s Rumble match and punching her ticket to WrestleMania 41. In the show’s third episode, Flair spoke about her insecurities leading up to the return and how the injury shook her emotionally.

“2024 was really hard,” Flair began (per Fightful). “The one thing that I’ve always relied on was my athleticism and when I felt like that got taken away, I was so scared not to come back and just… be good enough for the fans.”

She continued, “Tonight is like the beginning of what I hope, is the best chapter of my career. I feel the most confident, me vs me, I’m here to do it all over again.”

Following her win, she told Triple H in Gorilla that she “didn’t know how to react” after her victory and whether she should show her emotions. The Game told her, “Always show emotions. Just be real.”

You can see our recap of the first episode here.