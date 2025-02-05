Charlotte Flair On Her Return To NXT, Might Not Pick WrestleMania Opponent Until Night Before

Charlotte Flair says she has plenty of time to pick her WrestleMania opponent and may not make her decision until the last minute. Flair spoke in an NXT digital exclusive after her appearance on Tuesday’s show and reflected on her return to the brand and more.

“So I spent a year and a half here training,” Flair began (per Fightful). “All my rehab was here, my first time hitting the ropes, getting in the ring, getting familiar with the girls that are on NXT. So to come back where I’m homegrown, where my first match was, where my coaches are, it’s always surreal to come back, to remember your roots. They definitely gave me a warm welcome, so I was very appreciative. But I also had the opportunity to talk about Roxanne and Giulia in the Women’s Royal Rumble because they did do an incredible job. They’re not me, but they will get there [laughs], no, but they really did impress me. They really knocked it out of the park, and I do truly believe that NXT does have the greatest women’s division in the world.”

She continued, “I do think Raw and SmackDown, when they get there, it is a different ballgame. But here is where you build the foundation, and they’re killing it, so I couldn’t have been more proud. But to give them the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, I might pick you, I might pick you, I might pick you,’ that’s what it’s all about because I have picked an NXT Women’s Champion the last time I won the Women’s Royal Rumble. So who knows who I’m gonna pick? It’s on my terms. Here’s the thing. WrestleMania’s not until April, so I’ve got all the time in the world. So I’m just gonna take my time while you guys wait it out. It’s on my time. I might not even pick until the night before WrestleMania. Because I have the golden ticket.”

Flair teased potentially challenging for the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday’s episode.