Charlotte Flair Returns on Raw, Attacks Asuka & Rhea Ripley (Clips)

Charlotte Flair is back on Raw, and she has a new (old) attitude. Flair made her return to TV on Monday’s episode of Raw, cutting a promo in which she said that everyone tried to jump up and take her spot after she was forced away from WrestleMania 37 due to her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Flair took shots at Rhea Ripley, calling her “the biggest snake in the locker room” for taking her spot against Asuka for WrestleMania, and took shots at Raw’s women who appeared at the weekend’s shows. She said this was the “new Charlotte Flair” and wouldn’t apologize for being that good.

Soon after that promo, Ripley defended her newly-won Raw Women’s Title against Asuka. The match became a no-contest after Flair came down and attacked both women.