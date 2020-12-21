Charlotte Flair Returns at WWE TLC as WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands (Pics, Video)

Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE at TLC, and she has become co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with her old rival Asuka. Flair was revealed as Asuka’s partner for the title match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and the two defeated the champions to capture the titles at Sunday’s PPV. Flair pinned Baszler with Natural Selection to get the win. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Flair made her first appearance she was written off TV through a storyline injury at Jax’s hands. The hiatus allowed Flair to get surgery done and do some acting gigs. The win marks Asuka’s second run with the titles and Flair’s first, while Baszler and Jax’s reign ends at 112 days. They won the titles at from Bayley and Sasha Banks at WWE Payback in August.

