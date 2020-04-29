wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Showcases Her Custom Plates for NXT Title
April 29, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on her Instagram account today, NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair revealed the new side plates for her NXT Women’s Championship. You can check out the pictures she shared below.
Charlotte Flair will be appearing on tonight’s episode of NXT. She is set to face Mia Yim in a non-title singles match on tonight’s broadcast on the USA Network.
