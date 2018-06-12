Charlotte Flair Reveals Her Favorite ‘First’ Women’s Match, Talks Her Father’s Best Advice

– Charlotte Flair spoke with ESPN at the WWE FYC event last week about her win over Asuka at WrestleMania and more. Highlights are below:

On her victory over Asuka at WrestleMania: “That match meant so much to me. I was [emotional]! I feel as if I’ve done so much in the WWE, but facing Asuka at WrestleMania, and having a singles match which hasn’t happened in almost 10 or 11 years, knowing that I had the opportunity to steal the show, and the expectations for women’s wrestling… when it was over, I just knew I had given it my all. The last place my little brother wrestled was in Japan, and my father’s legacy is a huge part of Japanese culture and getting to face Asuka who is a Japanese superstar, just made my career come full circle. Overall, I felt like, “IT’S DONE!” I needed to freak out.”

On her favorite “first” women’s match: “I guess it has to be Hell in a Cell. I can’t say it was my favorite match, but it’s definitely my favorite moment. Sasha [Banks] is someone I came up through the ranks with, and if there’s someone I was going to main event a pay-per-view with, it would be her. Being in Boston and seeing this girl who grew up wanting to be a WWE superstar, and here she was main-eventing a pay-per-view, and being a part of that. People said women would never main event a major pay-per-view and here we were in a cell, main-eventing.”

On the best advice her father has given her: “He always says when you first go through the curtain that you have to know who you are. If you don’t believe in yourself, the audience isn’t going to believe in you. Always be on. That always stuck with me.”