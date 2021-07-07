Charlotte Flair Reveals Her WWE Divas Title Went Missing During a Move

– While speaking to The Week in Geek podcast, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair stated that her WWE Divas title belt went missing during her recent move back to Florida from South Carolina. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Charlotte Flair on the Divas title going missing: “Two years ago, or maybe a little over two years ago, I moved back from North Carolina to Florida and I had the Divas Championship packed in a box and that box is gone. So whoever has it, please give it back or ship it back. That’s been the one piece that went missing that I miss.”

On what she thinks the most sought after item in her career would be on Most Wanted Treasures: “If I had to guess probably the first robe that I ever wore and made for WrestleMania 32, just because the robe actually had pieces of my dad’s retirement robe [from WrestleMania 24] against Shawn Michaels in it, and the gears. So that has to be my most classic and I think a lot of people associate the color blue with me because of it. So I’d have to say that robe.”