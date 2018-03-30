Charlotte Flair Reveals Who She Would Want To Face If She Were Main Eventing WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling via wrestlinginc.comrevealed who she’d like to face is she main evented WrestleMania…

Who she would want to face if she were in the main event match at WrestleMania: “If this wasn’t the main event, me vs. Asuka, I would definitely say a Fatal 4-Way against the Four-Horsewomen.”

How she prepares mentally to perform in front of a big crowd at WrestleMania: “You really can’t prepare for that. I think it’s just as scary every year when you walk into WrestleMania, but I do know that it is the grandest stage of them all and you want to make the biggest impact and impression so right now, I am very focused. I’m only thinking about one thing and it’s almost overwhelming, I can’t explain it. The anticipation leading up to it. I just know that it’s going to be one of the biggest matches of my career.”

If Ric Flair still gives her advice on her matches: “Everyday. I’ve had a lot of success, but I still want to improve. I still want to grow as a performer, and there’s still so much left to be done. That is a matter of believing in myself and my dad as my biggest advocate continues to tell me every morning, to keep working hard. If I have my doubts, he is always there to lift me up.”