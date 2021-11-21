Charlotte Flair On Rhea Ripley Being the Future Of WWE Women’s Division, Transitioning From Raw To SmackDown

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Charlotte Flair discussed transitioning from Raw to SmackDown, Rhea Ripley being the future of the WWE women’s division, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Charlotte Flair on her chemistry with Sasha Banks: “Sasha and I have undeniable chemistry. This sounds corny, but iron sharpens iron. We are both so competitive, but I truly believe we are both born to main event. When I walk out there or she walks out there, you believe these are two stars that can carry that and we know we can. To come over to the UK, especially for me, know she had a tour before this, my first tour back feels incredible. Being able to do what I do, and like you said, Drew McIntyre say how good it has been to see us main event, yeah, it’s just a reminder that we must be doing something right.

On transitioning from Raw to SmackDown: “I still feel like I’m on Raw because I was on Raw for so long. I think having my first having my first match with Shotzi and giving her that opportunity and hearing the fan reaction for her, I’m excited to see what’s to come and excited to be on FOX. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity. I’m excited to see what Sasha and I do because it’s the first time we’ve been on the same brand in a very long time. So to see how far we’ve come as performers, I expect really big things.”

On Rhea Ripley being the future of the women’s division and who is impressing her on the WWE roster: “First, I want to say, Rhea Ripley. I truly believe she is the future of the women’s division. Like, our Money In The Bank match was untouchable and she walked out a star. She could have beat me easy that night. I just have more experience, I’m older. To see her grow and develop, I’m really proud of her. Obviously, Bianca, we had two main event matches back-to-back on Raw a couple of weeks ago. I was like, ‘You’re the real deal. Take it, run with it.’ Obviously, there are even newer girls, but to me, Bianca and Rhea are just getting their feet wet. It’s an exciting time.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit BT Sport with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.