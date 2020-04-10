Charlotte Flair: Rhea Ripley ‘Has The It Factor’

In an interview with CBS Sports, Charlotte Flair spoke about her match with Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania and said the former NXT Women’s champion ‘has the it factor.’ Here are highlights:

On the lack of an audience at Wrestlemania: “I just looked at it as an opportunity to show the world that we were going to have the best match. Everyone wonders, ‘Was it hard? Was it different?’ OK, there’s no crowd. OK, it’s WrestleMania, so I’m going to have the best match. That’s how I looked at it. Honestly, you always need to remember that there are more people watching at home. So, this time I just thought, ‘OK, the audience won’t dictate the flow, I will dictate the flow.’ That was the only thing that was different. I think a lot of people, I know it’s not wrestling, but if you’re having a conversation and there’s awkward silence, maybe that is more what people were worried about, the awkward silence. But I just wanted to get so lost in the emotion of the match myself that I hope the audience did the same watching at home. So, I didn’t approach the match any different.”

On Rhea Ripley: “She has the ‘It Factor’. Whether she wants to realize it or not, I think the one thing that has kept me in the game is that I perform really well under pressure, and that’s exactly what she did at WrestleMania. That’s a good quality to have. I don’t know, I feel like with NXT being the third brand, the experience is very much there to a certain extent. But being a star is harder than being a good wrestler and that’s what she is. I’m just so proud of her.”

On the difference between NXT and the ‘main roster’: “There definitely is a difference. People don’t realize it’s much different being able to stay at home rather than traveling the world out of a suitcase. And it’s different having a Performance Center to practice out of versus showing up at different arenas every week with people who live all over the country. It’s very much different that way. But, in terms of levels of experience, in-ring experience? No. I think that at any moment you can be called up now from NXT — not even called up now, because it’s the third brand — where you can be called up without people being like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy.’ The level of talent is just now prepared where as five years ago, you didn’t have a roster with 15 girls you could debut on Raw or SmackDown.”