Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley & More Set For This Week’s The Bump

WWE has announced their guest list for this week’s episode of The Bump including Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and more. The WWE on FOX account announced on Twitter on Tuesday that Flair, Ripley, NFL player JJ Watt, and The IIconics are all set to appear on the show.

The Bump airs on YouTube and other WWE social and digital platforms on Wednesdays starting at 10 AM ET.