Charlotte Flair Says She Always Thought Highly of Rhea Ripley

– The Daily Mirror UK recently interviewed NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair, who discussed facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 and more. Below are some highlights.

Charlotte Flair on the positive reaction to her match with Ripley: “I try not to read too much into what people think because one day people are happy, and one day they are not, but in terms of knowing or hearing that people enjoyed what we did, it’s such a gratifying feeling, knowing that people were entertained. But I think the biggest compliment, and it was my ultimate goal, was when people said ‘I forgot’ that there wasn’t an audience while watching Charlotte versus Rhea. That’s exactly what I wanted to do and that’s exactly what we did. [Fans] were that captivated by the storytelling and the aggression.”

Her thoughts on Ripley: “I always thought very highly of Rhea. I think that watching her perform under pressure is what I took away, because I know that I’m a ‘pressure player,’ meaning I perform probably almost better under pressure, and that’s exactly what she did. Rhea rose to the occasion and that lets me know that wherever her journey goes, she is going to succeed because she showed up to the occasion and that’s sometimes the hardest thing to do. You can have every tool and be extremely talented, but if you can’t perform well under pressure, then that will make or break you. Rhea did that, so I have no doubt in my mind that there are bigger things ahead for her.”