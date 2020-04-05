wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Defeats Rhea Ripley To Win NXT Women’s Title At WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36. Pics and clips from the match are below.

