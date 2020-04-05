Charlotte Flair Defeats Rhea Ripley To Win NXT Women’s Title At WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36. Pics and clips from the match are below.

Is this the beginning of the end?@RheaRipley_WWE is FIGHTING this one out! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zY78z2Wd7x — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020