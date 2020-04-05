wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Defeats Rhea Ripley To Win NXT Women’s Title At WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)
Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36. Pics and clips from the match are below.
There are not enough 👑👑👑👑 in the world.@MsCharlotteWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zBODdRs20L
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Welcome to @WrestleMania, @RheaRipley_WWE!👋
Buy #WrestleMania Now: https://t.co/etKbhCiupu pic.twitter.com/zhgWxQsi4G
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 5, 2020
You know it's ON when…@RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8x5GsDmmGE
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
"Get in my ring, PRINCESS."@RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FVoIVjwOOa
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
GO GET HER, champ! 💪@RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/r8850tSUah
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 5, 2020
ALL the limbs are fair game for #TheQueen. 🙈@MsCharlotteWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kodM5JjHNc
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
This.
Is.
Her
Brutality.#WrestleMania @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/zgMHUeZjKb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 5, 2020
FROM THE TOP!!!!@RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/s7Vda6qWQV
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
#WWENXT Women's Champion @RheaRipley_WWE is firing on ALL CYLINDERS as she looks to battle back against #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/c9IRVRdzvs
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
#TheNightmare is THIS close to becoming @MsCharlotteWWE's reality. @RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ELb1WZJ5q3
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020
We thought THIS was it.
Buy #WrestleMania Now. https://t.co/etKbhCiupu pic.twitter.com/NiNBrE0YfB
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 5, 2020
SHE HAD IT SCOUTED! 👹@RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/huVqZZGwBn
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Is this the beginning of the end?@RheaRipley_WWE is FIGHTING this one out! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zY78z2Wd7x
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
Once again.@MsCharlotteWWE is your #WWENXT #WomensChampion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ShdV54oXZC
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Welcome home, @MsCharlotteWWE. 👑#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/y1AFS4IuNb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Vince McMahon Was Not Initially Sold On Chris Jericho, How Jericho Had To Wear Lifts in His Shoes During His Early WWE Years
- Michelle McCool, Nia Jax, Evil Uno, More React to WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match
- The Undertaker Was Reportedly Disappointed After Goldberg Match, Kurt Angle Suggested He Face AJ Styles
- Matt Hardy Responds to Boneyard Match Being Compared to Broken Universe, Says He Envisioned Cinematic Matches As New Branch of Wrestling Years Ago