Charlotte Flair On How Ric Flair’s AAA TripleMania Appearance Came Together, Fan Criticism For Missing WWE Event

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Charlotte Flair discussed how Ric Flair’s AAA TripleMania appearance came together, receiving criticism for missing a WWE live event, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Charlotte Flair on attending TripleMania with Andrade El Idolo and Ric Flair and how it all came togther: “Just seeing Manny [Andrade El Idolo], he was like, ‘Mami, Triplemania is my WrestleMania’ and to see him go back to Mexico and like be proud of himself and feel confident in himself and be the superstar that he is and especially in his home country, I was just like, ‘I’m not missing this for the world.’ So I actually took off two-and-a-half months ago from live events and if you know me, I haven’t asked off from a live event – actually I’ve never asked off from a live event. So I took off and I was like, ‘No, I wouldn’t miss it for the world’ and then, with my dad being gone, I asked him on Wednesday, I was like, ‘Hey, what are you doing this weekend?’ He’s like, ‘Nothing honey, why?’ I’m like, ‘You wanna go to Mexico?’ He was like, ‘For what? Cancun? Don’t you have to work?’ I’m like, ‘No dad, I’m not going to the beach.’ I’m like, ‘It’s Manny versus Kenny.’ He’s like, ‘Really? Yeah, I’d love to watch it with you.’ I’m like, ‘No dad, will you walk Manny to the ring?’ He was like, ‘You want me to walk Manny to the ring?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes.’ He’s like, ‘Oh my God, yes honey, please,’ like so excited. He’s like, ‘What color is Manny wearing? I’ll get matching suits.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know dad. Can we just get you there first?’

“But when Manny asked me back in March, he felt deflated from not being on TV and what was happening. ‘What should I do?’ He’s like, ‘Tell me’ and I’m like, ‘I can’t tell you what to do and I can’t beg you to stay even though our life is together on the road because you’ll resent me. You need to go spread your wings and do what you do and if you wanna come back, I’m always gonna be here, I’m always gonna support you’ and it was the best thing for him. My dad said ‘yes’ to coming to Mexico. He wasn’t able to get his white suit made in time, but let me tell you a little story though. So my dad met me in Pittsburgh to fly to Mexico but all of his flights were delayed to get from Atlanta to Pittsburgh so he rented a jet just to get to Pittsburgh. That’s how much it meant to be by Manny in AAA and it was just, it was so amazing.”

On receiving criticism from fans for missing a WWE live event: “I actually thought people would be more like, ‘Wow, that’s how much her relationship means to her.’ I was actually like, people are like thinking that I’m ruining my career? Part of my career is who I am in my real life. Part of my career is Manny helping me and pushing me and supporting me and all these different experiences in my life. That makes me grow as a performer. I don’t know if you guys have seen but I’ve grown in front of y’all over the years. So I was really surprised and like, people aren’t surprised at all about my dad. He’s gonna be chopping and Figure-Fouring anywhere but, just to see — my dad genuinely was like, you can see how proud he was to be out there with Manny. That’s how much Manny means to him and I think my dad also knows Manny’s gonna be the man who takes care of me when he’s gone and it’s like a passing of a torch.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.