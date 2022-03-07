Charlotte Flair On How Ronda Rousey Earned Her Respect During Initial WWE Run, Rousey Reminding Her Of Kurt Angle

In a recent interview on HOT 97, Charlotte Flair discussed how she earned Ronda Rousey’s respect during her initial WWE run, potential future feuds with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair and much more. You can read her comments below.

Charlotte Flair on how she earned Ronda Rousey’s respect during her initial WWE run: “I think Survivor Series, I earned her respect. We had no build, we had no story, it was a last-minute thing, and I think we went out there and killed it and just gave a taste of what she and I are capable of. So I am looking forward to WrestleMania. I don’t expect anything less than what we already have delivered.”

On how Rousey earned her respect and how Rousey reminded her of Kurt Angle: “Absolutely. What she did that entire year – she faced The Bellas, Nia Jax, myself, Alexa Bliss. She performed with many different opponents at a high level. That doesn’t mean you necessarily have the best chemistry with everyone, but I think she went out there and she reminded me of Kurt Angle. She picked it up so quickly. It’s all about instinct and she has the instinct, and that’s half the battle. You can be in this business for a long time and never figure out instinct, in my opinion…..I have nothing but respect for her. What she was able to do and the doors that she opened for women at that time had never been done before. Had there not been a Ronda Rousey, I don’t think there would have been a women’s revolution. I like to say that I’m the Ronda of WWE and she is the Charlotte Flair of MMA.”

On potential future feuds with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair: “Rhea and Bianca are my targets next. Not that Bianca hasn’t already done big things and I still look at my Money in the Bank match with Rhea Ripley as one of – it was a great match. I want to see what’s next for the both of them. I’ve never had a completely full program with either one of them. I think Rhea has kind of been start-stop – we had the NXT but that wasn’t really followed up. We had the WrestleMania match in the Performance Center, then I lost the title at TakeOver. So there was really no story or buildup or what happened after. Then when she came to Raw, it was the Money in the Bank match, but then it turned into a triple threat and I got cashed in on. So I still think there’s a story there, and both of them have to climb this mountain.”

