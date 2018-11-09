Charlotte Flair Still Sees Room For Improvement After WWE Evolution Match

– Charlotte Flair spoke with SportBible to discuss her Last Women Standing match at Evolution and more. Highlights are below:

On her Last Woman Standing Match with Becky Lynch: “It was a culmination of learning, us being best friends and it being the all-women’s pay-per-view. It’s a chance for all the women to show what they have and say, ‘No, I’m the best!’ – it just raises the bar. That’s why I like having two brands; Smackdown wants to be better than RAW, RAW wants to be better than Smackdown – it creates competition and you have to have competition. I think [the] Last Woman Standing [match] has been my best performance so far.”

On seeing room for improvement in the match: “Well, I watched it back and I was like, ‘I should’ve done this differently!’ – I never want to walk away and be like, ‘This was the best ever‘ because you can always do something better, but I just know Becky and I went into Evolution wanting to steal the show and wanting to have a match that would stand the test of time and I think we did that because of how much emotion was put into it. Everyone can relate to a best friend story whether you’re on Becky’s side or whether you’re on my side, you understand it and I think people genuinely saw how close we are or were throughout the years.”

On the Last Woman Standing Match vs. her Hell In A Cell match: “I was actually nervous about the Last Woman Standing match match because not having a count or a pinfall, I’ve never had one of these. At least with the Falls Count Anywhere you’re still getting a count! I think the Last Women’s Standing match has to be the most challenging but I wish I could go back and redo my Hell in a Cell match because I wish I was the talent back then that I am now and I would have done so many things different and better.”

On improving her in-ring psychology: “If you look at the Last Woman Standing match, it was the storytelling, the emotion, the psychology and the selling. Just in the last six months I feel like things are clicking. I’ve been able to be a bad guy and I’ve been able to be a good guy so I see what each side needs but once you figure out it’s all about having a connection with the audience, it’s not about the moves – you just put the moves where you want.”

On her father’s guidance: “I remember walking out at Hell in a Cell and I asked what if they don’t buy it and he said, ‘Oh, just call it out there, feel it’ and I’m just like, ‘WHAT?!’. He helps me more with confidence, just when you first walk out of Gorilla that’s the most important moment because if you believe in yourself no matter whether you are a good guy or bad guy, the audience is going to believe in you. He helps me with presence and believing in myself because I feel like that’s half the battle; having the confidence in the ring. You can have all the moves in the book but if you don’t take a moment to really soak in, embrace and really demand that attention. It’s something you can’t teach.”