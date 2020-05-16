WWE News: Charlotte Flair Tries to Divide Sasha Banks & Bayley, Sonya Cuts Promo on Mandy Rose

– Charlotte Flair tried to push the wedge between Sasha Banks & Bayley on tonight’s Smackdown, and the video is online. You can see the video below of Flair appearing on this week’s episode as part of the Brand to Brand Invitation and trying to sow dissension between the two:

– WWE also posted the following promo from Sonya Deville with Dolph Ziggler taking shots at Mandy Rose ahead of next week’s mixed tag team match: