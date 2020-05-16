wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Tries to Divide Sasha Banks & Bayley, Sonya Cuts Promo on Mandy Rose
May 15, 2020 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair tried to push the wedge between Sasha Banks & Bayley on tonight’s Smackdown, and the video is online. You can see the video below of Flair appearing on this week’s episode as part of the Brand to Brand Invitation and trying to sow dissension between the two:
– WWE also posted the following promo from Sonya Deville with Dolph Ziggler taking shots at Mandy Rose ahead of next week’s mixed tag team match:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Unhappy That Sami Zayn Decided Not To Come To Tapings
- Note On Why Stu Grayson and Evil Uno Haven’t Been On AEW TV
- Jim Ross Says Ed Ferrara’s Oklahoma Parody of Him in WCW Was Personal & Hurtful, Discusses If He Ever Cleared The Air With Ferrara & Vince Russo
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold