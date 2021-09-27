Charlotte Flair Says Destroying Lilly Was ‘Tough Love’ At WWE Extreme Rules

Charlotte Flair defeated Alexa Bliss at WWE Extreme Rules last night, and after the match she destroyed Alexa’s doll Lilly. Flair spoke with WWE.com after the match and spoke about why she decided to destroy the doll.

She said: “See that’s the problem, you’re encouraging Lexi. You’re asking about Lilly. I wonder how Alexa feels that she didn’t win the RAW Women’s Championship? That’s the problem. I don’t want to talk about Lilly. Let’s talk about Alexa. The Alexa I faced tonight was the old Alexa. She was the Alexa I saw when she held the RAW Women’s Championship. She’s, what, three time, four-time RAW women’s champion? Tonight, she fought me, she faced me, she came at me. Yes, I’m the Queen, I still won, but that’s the Lexi we all want to see. I don’t want to hear about Lilly. Ripping up Lilly was a wakeup call. A wakeup call to remind her that she’s still a champion at heart. That’s who she is.”

Later on Twitter, she said it was “tough love.”